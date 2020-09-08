LA28 unveils new set of pins and merchandise following launch of innovative logo

Los Angeles 2028 have rolled out a series of new merchandise, including a set of pins, featuring its new logo launched earlier this month.

The main LA28 logo allows for an interchangeable "A", one that Californian officials hope will drive an innovative approach to merchandise like tee-shirts and bags.

Los Angeles 2028 unveiled a set of 26 examples – created by celebrities like four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson and Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon – on September 1.

Los Angeles 2028 chairperson Casey Wasserman announced he wants to create a portal where fans can design and buy their own.

"I hope our consumer products people aren't listening because my answer, and where I want us to be, is true individuality to make your own Olympic logo," Wasserman said as he launched the new logo.

"You can buy [nine-time Olympic medallist] Allyson Felix's A, or you can buy [pop star] Billie Eilish's A, or [Paralympian] Lex Gillette's A, or you can make your own.

"Over time that's where we'd like to get to, and really have the possibilities to be limitless."

Among the other items available in the new LA28 online store are several items of Nike-branded clothing.

There are a total of six new pins, each featuring a different Los Angles 2028 logo, now available ©LA28

There are six new pins available, including one featuring the Paralympic Games logo, ranging in price from $8.99 (£6.82/€7.61) to $14.99 (£11.38/€12.68).

One pin features the "Retro Stripe" logo inspired by the last occasion Los Angeles staged the Olympics, in 1984.

The most expensive pin is "The Hundreds White" designed by street artist "Bobby Hundreds", born Bobby Kim.

He is the co-founder of Los Angeles streetwear brand The Hundreds.

His letter features a graphic of clasping hands, which he says represents the best of Los Angeles.

"LA's greatest strength is that we lead through diversity," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"I wanted to reflect that in my 'A'."

Hundreds' is the only one of the 26 logos that made their debut last week to be used on merchandise so far.

The logos designed by the likes of Witherspoon and Gabby Douglas, the triple Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast, are yet to appear on anything.

Other designs featured on the pins include the "Gradient Script", which it is claimed is "inspired by the colours of Los Angeles – the sun, the sand, the beach, the ocean, the mountains, the desert".

Another "A" is supposed to be a celebration of Los Angeles' street art.

The Paralympic pin is represented by the "A" in the shape of a prism as it "receives light and disperses it in all directions…this 'A' disperses a full spectrum of colours in celebration of the beauty that can only come from embracing diversity and celebrating the power of our differences".

Nike-branded apparel is among merchandise available in the new Los Angeles 2028 shop ©LA28

In total, 11 of the new logos are represented on the merchandise and pins.

Items include tee-shirts in 16 styles for men, women and children in short and long sleeve; hooded sweatshirts in five styles; sweatpants in one style and eight different variations of baseball caps.

There is also a sticker set of the new logos and a mug.

"LA defies a singular identity," said Wasserman.

"There is not one way to represent Los Angeles.

"Every neighbourhood, every block, every person has their own unique identity and story of LA.

"The LA28 Games will showcase our community's collective creativity and celebrate the diversity that makes us strong."

For the full range of Los Angeles 2028 merchandise click here.