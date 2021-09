Šamorín steps in to host two events at end of Global Champions Tour season

Šamorín will host the final stages of the Global Champions Tour (GCT) after COVID-19 prevented events in New York and Shanghai from going ahead.

The Slovakian city is now set to host back-to-back competitions.

This is due to begin with the 14th leg of the season from October 15 to 17, which will take place at the X-Bionic Sphere resort.

The venue will host the season finals of the GCT and Global Champions League from October 21 to 23.

Both events come in the build-up to the Prague Playoffs the following month.

The playoffs will take place at the O2 Arena in the Czech Republic from November 18 to 21.

"The move to the European venue in Slovakia follows the difficult decision not to stage the events in New York and Shanghai due to multiple ongoing restrictions and logistical complications related to COVID-19 and the Delta variant," a GCT statement read.

"Šamorín has over 800 years of history and a great tradition in sport and the beautiful venue is set in over 100 hectares offering excellent facilities for sport including eight oversized arenas (three grass arenas, two indoor arenas, three sand arenas) and a 1.6-kilometre-long galloping track.

"Outside of its equestrian grounds, the x-bionic sphere houses state of the art facilities for 26 Olympic disciplines including cycling, running, and swimming, among others offering equestrian athletes the chance to try their hand at a variety of sports in their downtime while also making use of X-Bionic Sphere’s exceptional fitness amenities."









The two events in Šamorín will offer riders the chance to claim one of two places in the GCT Super Grand Prix in Prague.

The Global Champions League teams will hope to seal places in the top four for the season.

This would allow them fast track entry to the semi-finals of the GCL Super Cup.

Organisers add that €7.2 million (£6.14 million/$8.5 million) in prize money will be on offer at the GC Prague Playoffs, which will make the Šamorín events crucial.

The 12th event of the season has been taking place this weekend in Rome, with the Italian capital set to host competition again from September 16 to 18.

The series has been largely restricted to Europe, with only the season opener in Doha in March taking riders out of the continent.

Shanghai has been forced to give up a series of events during the COVID-19 pandemic, across sports such as athletics, tennis, golf and rowing.