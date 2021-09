Tokyo 2020 cardboard beds to be made available for COVID-19 patients in Osaka

Cardboard beds used during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics are set to be made available for COVID-19 patients in a temporary medical facility in Osaka by the end of the month.

The Governor of the Japanese prefecture Hirofumi Yoshimura had previously requested that the recyclable beds from the Athletes' Village be reused.

"Those beds were for Olympians and they are high quality," said Yoshimura, as reported by Kyodo News.

Approximately 800 of the beds, which were designed to support people up to 200 kilograms in weight, and pillows used during the Games are expected to be transferred to the medical facility for coronavirus patients with minor or no symptoms.

Hirofumi Yoshimura instigated the donation of the cardboard beds to Osaka ©Getty Images

Airweave Inc, the provider of the products, has told the prefecture that it is willing to donate the beds to the facility, which is yet to be built.

It is reported that around 18,000 cardboard beds were used at the Athletes' Village during the Olympics and Paralympics in the capital.

The Osaka Prefectural Government said last Wednesday (September 8) that a teenage boy had died in the region from COVID-19, in what is believed to be the first coronavirus-linked death of someone under 20 in Japan.