Olympic cross-country skiing medallist Albert Giger has died aged 74.

The Swiss appeared at three editions of the Winter Olympics and his best result was at Sapporo 1972, where Giger was a member of the bronze medal-winning men's 4x10-kilometre relay team.

Giger placed 14th in the individual 15k race.

He also came 11th and 30th over 15km at the Innsbruck 1976 and Grenoble 1968 Winter Games, and finished 7th in the 30km race in 1976 as well.

Switzerland's cross-country medal at Sapporo 1972 was unexpected - just the country's second ever won in the skiing discipline - and Giger and company are credited with causing a cross-country boom in Switzerland.

A record 120,000 pairs of cross-country skis were sold in the nation the following winter, per Swiss-Ski - a single-season record.

"Albert Giger was a role model and pioneer," said Swiss-Ski's Nordic director Hippolyt Kempf.



"Like no other, Albert Giger remained in sport as a functionary in a wide variety of fields.

"He helped develop cross-country skiing in Switzerland throughout his life."

Away from the Olympics, Giger was a five-time winner of the Engadin Skimarathon and later the race director for 25 years.

Post-retirement, Giger also ran a cross-country ski school in St. Moritz following his retirement.

Giger died on September 4, aged 74, and had been receiving cancer treatment.