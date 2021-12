FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promised to involve the Olympic Movement in discussions about its future match calendar, it has been claimed, after "serious concerns" over plans to hold the men's World Cup every two years were raised by the Olympic Summit today.

In a declaration following the 10th edition of the Summit, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) claimed Infantino - a member of the organisation who attended the meeting in his capacity as head of world football's governing body - had "offered to engage with the Olympic Movement" in talks about the proposals.

The event was marred by protests by Students for a Free Tibet, which tried to gain entry into the IOC headquarters.

Police were called to block the activists, who held up banners titled "Boycott Genocide Games" and remained sat outside the front doors.

China has governed Tibet since 1950, when it sent troops to the region and seized power, but campaign groups have called for independence and more rights for Tibetans ever since.

It has been accused of suppressing Tibetan religious belief and culture, including by using methods of torture and crushing dissent.

Beijing claims it has overseen major development in the region, and denies accusations of abusing human rights.

The IOC is among the bodies to have voiced opposition to FIFA staging its men's World Cup every two years instead of quadrennially.

IOC President Thomas Bach has claimed the organisation has never been consulted on the plans, despite the prospect of a clash between the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games and a biennial World Cup - a frustration repeated by the attendees of the Summit, featuring the Presidents of World Athletics, International Swimming Federation and International Gymnastics Federation, as well as a host of IOC members.

The IOC claim FIFA President Gianni Infantino has vowed to involve the Olympic Movement in future talks on its calendar ©Getty Images

"The attendees voiced serious concerns over proposals from FIFA for a biennial World Cup and the impact on the world-wide sport event calendar," the declaration read.

"It was noted that, until today, there has been neither any information nor consultation with other International Federations, Continental Associations of National Olympic Committees or the IOC.

"The FIFA President explained that the ongoing discussions in FIFA were broader in scope than a biennial World Cup, and that what had been presented so far was only the preliminary results, which are still under discussion within FIFA.

"He offered to engage with the Olympic Movement in these discussions."

The proposal for a biennial World Cup, which led to boycott threats from Europe and South America, has also been criticised by the Association of National Olympic Committees and Association of Summer Olympic International Federations.

It led to the IOC putting FIFA on notice regarding football's place on the initial sports programme for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Football retained its spot on the programme but the IOC said it would "continue to monitor the evolution of the international match calendar".

A global summit on the international calendar - and principally the proposal to stage World Cups every two years - is set to be held on December 20.

Infantino, who has championed the plans, claimed to be "confident" that a consensus can be reached at the event, but it will not be an Extraordinary Congress, which would have had the power to enact a new calendar.

It had been expected the proposal would be put to a vote at the Congress.