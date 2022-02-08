Fact of the day

Biathlon made its Olympic debut at Squaw Valley in 1960 but before that, there was the military patrol event held at four Winter Games, although medals were only awarded for its first appearance at Chamonix in 1924. It was a demonstration event at St. Moritz in 1928 and 1948 and Garmisch-Partenkirchen in 1936. The official website of the International Olympic Committee now treats men's military patrol at Chamonix 1924 as a separate discipline, without mixing it with the sports of skiing or biathlon. The 1924 Official Report, however, treats it as an event within the sport of skiing. Each team had four people and the distance was 25 kilometres. The targets were balloons at 150 metres. The winners were Switzerland, who finished ahead of runners-up Finland and third-placed France.