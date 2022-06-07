Joe Martens has been returned for a second stint as chair of the New York Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA), with Lake Placid preparing to stage next year's International University Sport Federation (FISU) Winter World University Games.

The ORDA has embarked the process of upgrading facilities at the resort in preparation for next year's FISU Games.

Lake Placid has previously held the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980, and a motion to create a Commission exploring the possibility of hosting the Games for the third time recently passed New York's State Assembly, with approval from the Senate and Governor Kathy Hochul now required.

Mertens was chair of the ORDA Board from 2007 to 2011, and nominated by Hochul to replace Kelly Cummings.

Mertens is a resident of Lake Placid, and served as commissioner at the Department of Environmental Conservation from 2011 until 2015.

Previous political experience also includes serving as Deputy Secretary for Energy and the Environment under New York Governor Mario Cuomo from 1992 to 1994.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul nominated Joe Mertens to return to the Board chair position at the Olympic Regional Development Authority ©Getty Images

ORDA chief executive Mike Pratt said Mertens had the experience required for the role at an important time, with the FISU Games a little more than six months away.

"Joe Martens is a familiar face who knows ORDA operations well," Pratt said.

"We look forward to his return With the FISU World University Games, World Championships for Synchronised Figure Skating [from March 31 to April 1 2023] and Bobsled Skeleton [in 2025] on the horizon, as well as our year-round operations in the Catskills and Adirondacks,

"Chair Martens’ leadership and expertise will be an invaluable asset at this exciting time.to the Board chair position,"

The 2023 FISU Games are scheduled for January 12 to 22.

Approximately 1,600 athletes from 50 nations are expected to compete at the multi-sport event.

Lake Placid previously held the FISU Winter World University Games in 1972, when the event was branded as the Winter Universiade.