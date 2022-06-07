A revamped European Team Championships will take place over six days next year as part of the European Games in Kraków and Małopolska, it has been announced.

The change in format to the competition has been agreed by the European Athletics Council and the Championships will now consist of three divisions, whereas formerly it was four leagues.

The Championships are due to take place on consecutive days between 20 and 25 June next year at the Slaski Stadium in the Region of Silesia.

The same venue hosted the 2021 European Athletics Team Championships Super League.

The 1st Division will consist of 16 teams, the 2nd Division will also have 16 teams, and the 3rd Division will be made up of the remaining teams entered from European Athletics’ Member Federations.

In order to enhance the television and spectator engagement in the Championships and maximise the promotional opportunities across the entire continent and beyond, all the Divisions will take place during the European Games and take place at the same venue..

Poland won the last edition of the European Athletics Team Championships, which were also held at the Slaski Stadium in the Region of Silesia ©European Athletics

On the first three days, between June 20 and 22, the 3rd Division will take place in the morning sessions and the 2nd Division in the evening.

On days four to six, between June 23 and 25, the 1st Division will take place in the evening.

The 1st Division consists of hosts Poland, Italy, Great Britain, Germany, Spain, France, Portugal Czech Republic, Belarus, Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Finland, Sweden, Greece and Belgium.

The participation of Belarus depends on whether sanctions have been lifted against the country following its involvement in the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia, banned by World Athletics since November 2015 following allegations of state-sponsored doping, are currently due to compete in the 3rd Division.

But their involvement is dependent on World Athletics having lifted its ban and the country being welcomed back into international sports community.