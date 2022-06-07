The fourth International University Sports Federation (FISU) America Forum has taken place in Colombia, welcoming over 250 people virtually and in person to discuss university sport on the continent.

Under the theme "University sports for all", the Association of Colombian Universities is hosting the event in cooperation with the Javeriana University of Cali.

FISU Acting President Lorenz Eder opened the Forum.

On day one FISU sports director Juan Carlos Holgado made a presentation called "University sports available to everyone in the world", where he provided an overview of upcoming FISU World University Championships, FISU University World Cups and FISU Games.

A roundtable was held with National University Sports Federations to address their experiences and challenges.

Representatives from Mexico, Costa Rica, Brazil, Argentina and the United States spoke about their experiences in delivering university sport.

On day two, there was a focus on physical activity in universities, including presentations on wellness from physical, mental and emotional standpoints.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder opened the fourth edition of the FISU America Forum ©Getty Images

Dual careers were then discussed with Eder, Brazilian Confederation of University Sports President Luciano Cabral; and FISU Executive Committee member and founder of the Argentine University Sports Federation Emiliano Ojea leading presentations.

The third and final day of the FISU America Forum focused on sustainable sporting events, legacy of university sports and FISU America's events for 2022.

Fernando Parente, FISU director of Healthy Campus and universities relations, spoke about the FISU Healthy Campus initiative while a presentation on the FISU Volunteer Leaders Academy was led by Albina Rakhmatullina.