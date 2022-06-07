The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has unveiled an education programme to be delivered at the 2022 FEI Youth Equestrian Games later this month.

Throughout the Games - scheduled to take place in Aachen from June 23 to July 3 - the 30 athletes from 30 nations will be encouraged to learn more about their sport as well as take part in sessions focused on current and future sporting careers.

The programme mirrors the format for jumping competition to be used at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games, scheduled to take place in Senegal’s capital Dakar.

"One of the main goals of the FEI Youth Equestrian Games 2022 is to significantly impact the lives of the participants beyond the competitive element," said FEI President Ingmar de Vos.

"The FEI is committed to encouraging young athletes to grow and develop according to the values of the Olympic movement.

"To educate and support the young generation of equestrians is vital for the sustainability of our sport."

This education programme has been developed by the FEI solidarity team led by Jean-Philippe Camboulives, FEI solidarity director.

The jumping format for the 2026 Youth Olympics is included in the programme ©Getty Images

"This is a programme fully tailored to the needs of young athletes, so they can expand their knowledge on areas that will play an essential role throughout their lives," said Camboulives.

"To educate the new generations of equestrians is a key focus for the FEI, and the 2022 FEI Youth Equestrian Games provides the opportunity for the 30 youngsters to enrich themselves with a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"We have designed a holistic programme, with a variety of sessions that will focus on crucial topics for the equestrian athletes of the future, such as anti-doping policies, physical and mental health issues or the transition into the job market.

"Ensuring the well-being of human and equine athletes is key to the future of equestrian sport."

Alan Currie, member of the International Olympic Committee mental health working group, is to lead a seminar on mental fitness, while David Übis from the university hospital Uniklinikum RWTH Aachen, is to discuss physical fitness.

Other topics include concussion, human anti-doping, social media, equine anti-doping and welfare, careers and athlete role models.