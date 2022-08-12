British skeleton racer Marcus Wyatt has been nominated for election to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Athlete Council by the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) Athlete Commission.

Successful applicants will be elected by the Athlete Commissions of the International Federations in early September of this year.

Wyatt competed in his first IBSF race in March 2016 at the North American Cup in Lake Placid.

He moved up to the IBSF World Cup circuit in December 2017 and has since celebrated numerous top 10 finishes including a bronze medal in the Latvian town of Sigulda in December 2020.

At Beijing 2022, Wyatt finished 16th.

The WADA Athlete Council is due to transform following a decision taken by the body's Foundation Board to replace the current members by January 1 2023.

The move, made in November 2021, is part of ongoing governance reforms and the way in which athletes are integrated into anti-doping policy development and decision making.

The current 12-member committee is due to become a 20-strong council elected and appointed by athletes.

Of this number, five athletes are set to be appointed by the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee's Athletes' Commissions.

A further eight will then be elected by the Athletes' Commissions of International Federations before seven other athletes are to be selected by an appointments panel "to fill skills and diversity gaps."

World Championship skeleton bronze medallist Ben Sandford of New Zealand is the current chair of the WADA Athlete Committee.