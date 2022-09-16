FISU set for second North Carolina inspection to assess 2027 Summer World University Games bid

International University Sports Federation (FISU) officials are set to arrive in North Carolina to run the rule over the American region's bid to host the 2027 Summer World University Games.

It will be FISU's second visit to North Carolina’s Triangle Region in little more than a month after a technical evaluation in early August.

Scheduled to start tomorrow and run until Wednesday (September 21), a FISU delegation is expected to assess venues, the Athletes' Villages and plans for the Games as well as meet state leaders, local Government officials, sponsors and key individuals behind the bid.

FISU Acting President Leonz Eder is set to lead the team that is also due to feature vice-president Marian Dymalski, secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond and director of FISU Games Jing Zhao.

The North Carolina Bid Committee said it was "excited about the final product" after submitting its bid dossier to FISU last month.

A FISU delegation visited North Carolina's Triangle Region for the first time last month ©North Carolina 2027

The Triangle Region boasts North Carolina State University, Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - all renowned sporting and research institutions.

It is home to 19 colleges and universities in all, with a student population of more than 260,000.

The regional bid encompasses the cities of Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Cary and Greensboro.

It faces competition from South Korea which is aiming to stage FISU's flagship event in the Chungcheong Megacity region.

Two site visits have already been conducted by FISU in the region, with the second taking place at the end of last month.

The US last held a Summer Universiade in 1993 in Buffalo.

Gwangju in South Korea was the 2015 host and Daegu put on the 2003 Universiade.

The successful candidate for the 2027 FISU Summer World University Games is set to be announced at a FISU Executive Committee meeting in Brussels in November.