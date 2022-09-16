Harris to lead FIL Safe Sport Working Group after completing IOC course

Former Canadian Luge Federation President Steve Harris has been awarded with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Safeguarding Officer in Sport certificate following an eight-month course.

Harris, who completed the course developed by Sports Oracle in collaboration with an academic advisory board of international experts, can now prevent abuse in sport and respond to harassment.

"It's been an excellent course from Sports Oracle and I'm looking forward to applying what I've learned," Steve Harris said.

"On Monday. 12 September was the graduation ceremony for all those who successfully completed the course last April.

"I wanted to expand my knowledge and experience in the field of safe sport by learning from the leading experts and researchers.

"I want to continue my work in sport to build a positive and safe culture in all areas of the sporting environment."

Steve Harris hopes to guide the "FIL in building a comprehensive framework for safe sport" ©Getty Images

He is now set to lead a team of International Luge Federation (FIL) Safe Sport Working Group.

Australian Olympic luger Hannah Campbell-Pegg, Zianabeth Shattuck-Owen of the United States, Britain’s Mark Hatton, FIL secretary general Dwight Bell, FIL executive director Christoph Schweiger and staff from the International Federation yet to be declared .

"I hope that my work as Chair of the FIL Safe Sport Working Group will bring about positive change as this group guides the FIL in building a comprehensive framework for safe sport," Harris added.

The IOC course consists of seven modules with the focal point being prevention of abuse and harassment in sport.

Priority is also given to the well-being of athletes within their respective National Federations and at international events.