Tributes paid to Football Association of Singapore President after death

Football Association of Singapore (FAS) President Lim Kia Tong has died at the age of 70, it has been announced.

Lim had become the first Singaporean to assume a leadership role on a FIFA Committee when he was elected as its Disciplinary Committee's deputy chairman in May 2013.

In a Facebook post FAS wrote: "The FAS is devastated to receive news of the sudden passing of our president, Mr Lim Kia Tong.

"On behalf of the FAS Council, secretariat, and the wider football fraternity, we send our deepest condolences to the family of the late Mr Lim during their time of grief."

The FAS and Singapore Premier League announced in a joint statement that all domestic football league matches until next Thursday (September 22) have been postponed as a mark of respect.

Asian Football Confederation (AFC) President Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa paid tribute to Lim, who died on Wednesday (September 14).

"On behalf of the AFC and the Asian football family, please accept my heartfelt condolences and sympathies on the passing of our dear friend, FAS President Lim Kia Tong," he said.

"Lim dedicated so much of his life, not just to Singapore football but to the Asian and global game."

Lim was a member of the AFC Legal Committee from 2003 to 2006, and its Disciplinary Committee from 2007 to 2011.

He had been appointee chair of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee in March.

Lim conducted his role with "utmost professionalism and integrity and was a strong advocate of good governance," said Shaikh Salman.

"The Asian football family has lost a true servant of the game whose contributions and leadership will forever be cherished and remembered."

A criminal litigation lawyer, Lim had been on the FAS Committee since 1999.

He was first a Council member before becoming vice-president in 2007, prior to his election as President.

Lim was first elected President of FAS in April 2017 after he defeated Bill Ng by 30 votes to 13.

He was re-elected unopposed as President of the FAS for a second four-year term in 2021.