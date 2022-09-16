Ecuador on course to compete at 2022 FIFA World Cup after appeal over Segura eligibility rejected

Ecuador are on course to compete at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar after an appeal over the eligibility of Byron David Castillo Segura was rejected.

The Chilean Football Association (ANFP) and Peruvian Football Association both lodged appeals over the defender’s eligibility after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee dismissed an earlier case.

The ANFP had alleged Castillo was born in Colombia in 1995, not three years later in General Villamil Playas as Ecuador claimed.

The FIFA Appeals Committee then examined the case, and concluded that "on the basis of the documents presented, the player was to be considered as holding permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance with article five paragraph one of the FIFA regulations governing the application of the statutes."

Castillo participated in eight qualifying matches for Ecuador, with the nation winning 14 points out of 26 in matches where he played.

The ruling by the FIFA Appeals Committee could still be appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ecuador are due to play in the tournament’s opening match against hosts Qatar, scheduled for November 20.

More follows.