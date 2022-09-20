The International Automobile Federation (FIA) has appointed Natalie Robyn as the first chief executive in the organisation's history.

American-born Robyn brings 15 years of management experience to the governing body for motorsport, having held senior management positions at Volvo, Nissan and DaimlerChrysler.

Robyn will be responsible for the financial performance and operations of the FIA, as well as leading the overall strategy for the governing body.

"I am delighted to be appointed the first-ever chief executive of the FIA at such an important and exciting time for the Federation," Robyn said.

"I look forward to working with members, the senior leadership team and the President to deliver their vision of reform and growth with the involvement of all staff."

Part of these plans will see Robyn responsible for increasing and diversifying the FIA's revenue streams.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Robyn has a "proven track record of delivering diversification and growth".

The FIA has been invited by Los Angeles 2028 to present motorsport's case for inclusion at the Olympics ©Getty Images

"The appointment of Natalie Robyn as our first-ever chief executive is a transformative moment for our Federation," said the FIA leader.

"Her extensive experience and leadership will be crucial to improving our finances, governance and operations.

"She has a proven track record of delivering diversification and growth, as well as developing executive leadership capabilities which will be an extremely valuable asset to the FIA and our members and I welcome her to the team."

The FIA is the governing body for major motorsport series including Formula 1, the World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship and Formula E.

It is also one of nine International Federations on a shortlist to have its sport added to the Olympic programme at Los Angeles 2028.