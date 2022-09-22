Officials travelled to New York for a head of delegations meeting prior to the Lake Placid 2023 International University Sport Federation (FISU) World Winter University Games.

Representatives from 21 nations journeyed to the village to learn about ongoing planning and to help guide their own preparations in advance of the event scheduled for January 12 to 22 next year.

"Sport is interwoven and embedded in our culture in everything we do," said Ashley Walden, executive director of the Adirondack Sports Council.

"It's incredibly important to highlight university sports and the FISU Games."

Throughout the visit, members of the Organising Committee guided delegations through the multiple venues where the world's best student athletes are due to compete.

The tours included Mount Van Hoevenberg which is the site for cross-country skiing and biathlon, the Olympic Centre which is due to host ice hockey finals and skating, and Gore Mountain for the snowboarding and freestyle skiing events.

The Organising Committee gave tours of the Lake Placid 2023 sporting venues, including Mount Van Hoevenburg, to the visiting officials ©Adirondack Sports Council

At the Games there will not be one main Athletes' Village but instead multiple accommodation sites will be used.

School dormitories as well as hotels are planned to be used to house the estimated 2,500 athletes, coaches, and officials.

"It was an intensive week to get to all the clusters, but the logistics were good, there was good information, and not a lot of resulting questions," said FISU Games Winter Director Milan Augustin.

"We're hoping people will return home with a good impression.

"There are top level venues in Lake Placid and while there are some challenges, overall the delegations are pleased."