Australian rugby player Kurtley Beale has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a pub toilet last month in the Sydney area.

The 34-year-old is expected to be charged, having been arrested in Kingsford today after his vehicle was stopped by police and taken to Waverley Police Station.

He is being investigated after a 28-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on December 17 at a venue in Bondi.

Beale had been one of the 44 players named for a four-day camp on the Gold Coast, being among the pool expected to be selected for the Rugby World Cup, scheduled from September 8 to October 28 2023 in France.

This investigation will likely hamper his chances to make the World Cup squad for a fourth time.

"Detectives from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command took carriage of the matter and commenced an investigation under Strike Force Titheradge," read a police statement.

To date, Beale has played 91 times for the Australia since 2009.

Most of his club career, Beale has been with the New South Wales Waratahs, having a short spell with the Melbourne Rebels and a two-year stint with French team Racing 92 in 2020.

He has since returned to the Waratahs last year.

Rugby Australia has declined to comment while the police investigation continues.