A technical meeting has been held in Bali, 200 days before the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) World Beach Games, with delegates from surfing, 3x3 basketball and beach tennis.

It was held for those unable to attend the same event in September 2022, with the delegations visiting over four days this time to approve the Games' venues and accommodation.

Respective National Federations in Indonesia were present too, who are to support the technical delivery.

ANOC was led by its technical director Haider Farman and its National Olympic Committee and international relations representative Gustavo Harada.

International Surfing Association's (ISA) Erick Krammer was satisfied with preparations so far.

"The ISA is extremely happy with our recent visit to Bali for the ANOC upcoming World Beach Games," said Krammer.

"With the support of ANOC and the local organisation of Bali we are very confident that the upcoming months will provide the necessary preparations to create a world class event for the sport of surfing.

"The kind people and unique cultures of Bali along with its world class waves and amazing beaches have intertwined with Surfing for over half a century.

"The ISA is really looking forward to the opportunity to showcase this exceptional venue to the athletes, the participating nations, and the general viewers and fans around the world."

Surfing is on the programme for the Bali 2023 ANOC World Beach Games ©Getty Images

International Tennis Federation delegate Ben Phillips called it a "very useful trip" for its beach tennis preparations.

Pierre Duwat from the International Basketball Federation was pleased with the hospitality shown, calling it the "perfection location" for 3x3 basketball.

"We were able to finalise a lot of the technical details to ensure the smooth running of the competition and I look forward to see everything unfold during the remaining months leading up to the competition in August," said Duwat.

"We cannot wait to be back to Bali and enjoy what promises to be a fantastic event."

The ANOC World Beach Games in Bali are scheduled to take place from August 5 to 12, with 14 disciplines on the sport programme.