Opposition Members of Parliament in Australia have called on Anthony Albanese's Government to establish an independent authority to oversee the delivery of sporting and community infrastructure for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria.

Shadow Minister for Sport Anne Ruston and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure Bridget McKenzie have urged the Prime Minister to create a body "to ensure Australia's sporting infrastructure is not under threat".

The pair claim that it would make certain that preparations for the Games were suitably overseen.

"To ensure value for money, full transparency and on-time delivery of projects, an authority is essential," Ruston said, as reported by the Bellarine Times.

McKenzie also weighed in, saying that taxpayer money would be invested wisely with the formation of a new body.

The Victorian Government is set to cover the majority of the infrastructure costs for the 2026 Commonwealth Games and has already committed AUD$2.6 billion (£1.4 billion/$1.7 billion/€1.6 billion).

Australia's Shadow Minister for Sport Anne Ruston feels an independent authority is essential for Victoria "to ensure value for money" ©Getty Images

The proposed body would also oversee over the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, for which the former coalition Government agreed to provide half the funding split with the Queensland Government.

Melbourne, Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland are all due to serve as hosting sub-sites at Victoria 2026 which has been scheduled for March 17 to 29 in that year.

Preparations are underway with construction companies being vetted to build four Athletes' Villages which will be used after the conclusion of the Games.

Victoria 2026 organisers are aiming to leave a legacy of housing in the region as well as new and upgraded sporting infrastructure.

The event is predicted to contribute more than AUD$3 billion (£1.71 billion/$2.12 billion/€1.95 billion) to Victoria's economy.