RFU appeal over FIFA and UEFA bans dismissed as filed at Swiss court too late

The Russian Football Union's (RFU) appeal to the Swiss Supreme Court over the suspension of its national teams and clubs from international tournaments has been dismissed as it was filed too late.

It was announced earlier this month that the RFU would appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to uphold FIFA and UEFA's bans on its teams.

However, the rules of the Swiss court require appeals to be logged within 30 days and the RFU did not meet the deadline.

"The appeal was filed late and therefore cannot be considered," a court statement to Russia's state news agency TASS said.

"Therefore, the judge declared the appeal inadmissible.

"No costs are charged or awarded.

"This decision is brought to the attention of the parties and CAS."

FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian teams from participating in international competitions on February 28, 2022 in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

On March 7 last year, the RFU appealed to CAS against the move but its complaint was rejected on July 15 by a majority vote of the panel of judges.

The Swiss Supreme Court can overturn CAS rulings, but only on matters of procedure and it does not interfere with the particulars of a case.

Alexander Dyukov, the RFU President, attended the Asian Football Confederation Congress but plans to join the body have been shelved ©Getty Images

Russia's ban meant their men's team could not compete in the qualification rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Saint Petersburg was stripped of the hosting rights for the UEFA Champions League final that was played in May.

The RFU has pondered a move to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) after being frozen out by UEFA, the European body.

Alexander Dyukov, the RFU President and also the chairman of energy giant Gazprom, attended the AFC Congress earlier this month but the organisation shelved plans to switch due to geographical concerns and the fact Asia would not be as lucrative.

Russia has been accepted to play in next month's South Asian Football Federation Under-17 Women's Championship, however, under its national flag.

The International Olympic Committee has also pledged to explore ways for Russians and Belarussians to compete on the global stage as neutrals, softening its stance of freezing the countries out completely after the invasion.