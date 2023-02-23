This will be the third time a Chinese city will host the Asian Games, after Beijing 1990 and Guangzhou 2010 ©Getty Images

Iran's National Olympic Committee will send between 700 and 800 athletes to the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, according to their secretary general Manaf Hashemi.

This will be about twice as much as they sent to the 2018 Asian Games, when they dispatched 378 athletes to Jakarta and Palembang.

"In the previous edition, we finished sixth and look for a better place in the upcoming edition," said Hashemi.

"In the 2014 Asian Games, we came fifth while we had finished in fourth place in the 2010 edition. 

Iran finished sixth on the medals table in the 2018 Asian Games, while finishing fifth in 2014 and fourth in 2010 ©Getty Images
"It shows that how difficult the Games are and we want to keep our place and even think about a better place in Hangzhou."

Iran finished the 2018 Asian Games with 20 golds, 20, silvers and 22 bronzes.

The 2022 Asian Games is set to occur from September 23 to October 8 this year.