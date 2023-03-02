WADA Global Education Conference to take place in France before Paris 2024

A major conference is to be organised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in France before next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, it has been announced.

The Global Education Conference (GEC) is due to take place on February 28 and 29 at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes.

The event is set be held in partnership with France's National Anti-Doping Organisation (AFLD).

Similar to last year's GEC in Sydney, the event plans to gather anti-doping practitioners and researchers from around the world to share and discuss emerging trends.

It is hoped the Conference will contribute to education programme development and, examine how anti-doping organisations can enhance their work and support personnel with their learning strategies.

"AFLD is delighted to host WADA's next Global Education Conference in France, on the eve of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," Dominique Laurent, President of the AFLD, said.

"Anti-doping education is one of the key pillars of doping prevention, and it is necessary to share our know-how and expertise to improve our programmes and help protect our clean athletes."

WADA Education Committee chair Kady Kanouté Tounkara is set to play a leading role in the Global Education Conference ©WADA

Kady Kanouté Tounkara, chair of the WADA Education Committee, believes events like GEC are vital to helping keeping sport clean.

"WADA's Global Education Conference will provide the opportunity to reflect on how education can continue to further our efforts in the fight against doping in sport," the former basketball player, who represented Mali at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, said.

"As a former athlete and team player, I believe that only through collaboration and communication can we raise the bar for anti-doping education.

"Everyone has a role to play, so I encourage you to come, state your position, and join the team."

Further details concerning the Conference, including a draft agenda and logistical information, will be provided when registration opens later in 2023, WADA promised.

For more details, click here.