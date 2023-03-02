Santiago 2023 has added team taekwondo to the sports programme for this year's Pan American Games.

Both men's and women's events will be held in the Chilean capital later this year after Panam Sports and the Pan American Taekwondo Union (PATU) confirmed the move.

The team kyorugui event sees each country pick five fighters who square off against rivals from the same weight division.

Whichever country has the most points from the combined bouts is declared as the winner.

"Our Technical Commission has reached an important agreement with the Pan American Taekwondo Union and we are very happy to have this attractive event in our sports programme," said Panam Sports secretary general Ivar Sisniega.

"This inclusion of team kyorugui does not represent any additional cost for the organisation of the Games, nor should the countries add more athletes.

"It is a team event that will feature athletes who already qualified in the individual competitions.

"With this, the countries of the Americas will have the opportunity to compete for a new medal in both women's and men's in this sport."

A multi-sport Games has not included a team taekwondo event before, although a mixed competition is due to take place at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar in 2026.

The team event adds an extra medal opportunity for athletes ©World Taekwondo

A total of 11 editions of the World Cup Taekwondo Team Championships have been held since 2006.

At the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, a team event was held as a demonstration.

"Having team kyorugui present at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games gives the opportunity to countries that do not have the capacity to develop in other disciplines, to be able to do so in this format that is actually extremely attractive to fans and is a true spectacle for the media due to the high technical level shown," said PATU President and World Taekwondo vice-president Juan Manuel Lopez Delgado.

PATU has said it will now hold the inaugural Team Kyorugui Pan American Championship in the Dominican Republic on April 29.

The taekwondo qualification tournament for Santiago, scheduled to be held in Rio de Janeiro on March 22 and 23, will now feature team competitions between March 24 and 27.

This will be used to determine the team seedings for Santiago 2023.

Taekwondo is scheduled take place between October 21 and 24 ad this year's Pan American Games, in the new Contact Sports Center at National Stadium Park.

The sport has made nine appearances on the Pan American Games programme so far, since debuting in Indianapolis in 1987.