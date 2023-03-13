Mixed martial arts (MMA) has been added to the sports programme for this year's Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) in Bangkok and Chonburi, it has been announced.

The move was confirmed as the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) held a Coordination Committee meeting in the build-up to the sixth edition of the event in Thailand.

MMA has been given a place after the OCA decided to create its own continental body for the sport in August.

It has decided not to align with either the International Mixed Martial Arts Association or the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts with Asian National Olympic Committees encouraged to affiliate with the OCA body.

This year's AIMAG is due to take place between November 17 and 26.

The Games have been moved twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with dates in May 2021 and March 2022 both originally set.

Also discussed at the two-day Coordination Committee meeting - the second to be held - was budgets, accreditation and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.





OCA director general Husain Al Musallam, also the World Aquatics President, said he was "highly satisfied" with how progress is going.

"We have had a successful meeting where we touched on important matters," he said.

"I'm pleased to welcome mixed martial arts to the Games and very happy with the progress shown, especially the venue preparations in Bangkok and Chonburi.

"The Kingdom of Thailand has played a huge role in sports in Asia having hosted four Asian Games previously, one Beach Games, and now two Indoor and Martial Arts Games.

"This shows the commitment and love of the people of Thailand to sports.

"I would like to place on record the deep appreciation I have for the hard work of the Organising Committee.

"There have been challenges.

"The Tokyo Olympics was postponed by one year and this led to the postponement of these Games

"All these challenges have been handled in a friendly manner, highlighting the culture of Asia."

A group of 11 venues for the Games are located in Bangkok, the Thai capital, with seven in Chonburi province.

A total of 30 sports are on the programme.

A fighting parrot mascot has been unveiled for the event, while the AIMAG emblem is the Garland of Unity.

"This is an opportune time to assess our progress report and I can assure you that the Royal Thai Government and the authorities of the cities of Bangkok and Chonburi are fully behind the staging of these Games," said Gongsak Yodmani, the secretary general of the Organising Committee.