Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin has predicted that the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad and Tobago (Trinbago 2023) will embody the "Year of Youth" in the Commonwealth.

"With 2023 designated the Year of Youth by the Commonwealth Secretariat, we have even more reason to delight in the return of the Commonwealth Youth Games, taking place in Trinidad and Tobago in August," Martin said in a message to mark Commonwealth Day.

The day has been marked with a service at Westminster Abbey attended by King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, and CGF vice-patron Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh.

They were joined by Commonwealth leaders and representatives from Commonwealth Games Associations from across the United Kingdom.

More than 60 per cent of people in the Commonwealth, an estimated 1.5 billion, are now aged 30 or under.

"When I think of the word youth, I think of young people enjoying being in sport, we’ve got some brilliant young people throughout the Commonwealth and I can’t wait to see many of them expressing themselves at Trinbago 2023," Martin said.

"They are the stars and leaders of the future and it is our responsibility to nurture them and showcase their incredible talent."

Martin, who stands down as CGF President later this year, is considered the major figure in establishing the Commonwealth Youth Games which were first held in the Scottish capital Edinburgh in the year 2000.

CGF vice-patron Prince Edward, centre, joined King Charles III, left, for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London ©Getty Images

"When we launched the Games, our mission was to provide a pathway for young athletes to transition from the junior ranks through to the Commonwealth Games themselves, and it has given me great joy to watch the likes of Jessica Ennis-Hill, Chad le Clos and Caster Semenya making this journey.

"I send my warmest wishes to all the people of the Commonwealth today, as we celebrate Commonwealth Day 2023, at the CGF our focus is continually on building a brighter future and uniting people across our 72 nations and territories through sport."

The Commonwealth Youth Games is scheduled to open on August 4 and run until August 11.