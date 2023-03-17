The Polish Fencing Federation has admitted it could cancel a women's foil International Fencing Federation (FIE) World Cup scheduled for next month in Poznań due to the readmission of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

An FIE Extraordinary Congress decision last Friday (March 10) to allow individual fencers, teams and officials from both countries to return to competitions from mid-April has already led to Tauberbischofsheim in Germany pulling out of a women's foil World Cup in May.

The World Cup in Poznań, scheduled for April 21 to 23, is due to be the first at which the FIE Extraordinary Congress' ruling comes into force.

Polish Fencing Federation secretary general Jacek Slupski, who holds the same position with the European Fencing Confederation, said it could be forced to follow suit, with a decision over Russian and Belarusian athletes can compete under their own flags likely pivotal.

Russian fencers are due to return to FIE competitions from mid-April, but a decision on whether this will be under their flag depends on IOC recommendations ©Getty Images

"Now we are waiting for the official interpretation of the decisions taken at the Extraordinary FIE Congress, regarding, among other things, the determination of the neutrality of athletes admitted to the competition," Slupski told Russia's official state news agency TASS.

"Such an interpretation is necessary for submission to the Polish authorities, who decide on the issuance of entry visas.

"We confirm that we are ready to accept the Cup stage World Cup in Poznań, however, any decision can be made only after receiving relevant and necessary clarifications from the FIE on issues arising from the decision of the Extraordinary Congress.

"Depending on these explanations, the Polish Fencing Federation does not rule out refusing to organise the World Cup stage."





Polish Fencing Federation secretary general Jacek Slupski has admitted that the FIE World Cup in Poznan could be cancelled after a decision to allow Russian fencers to compete ©Facebook

Poland has adopted one of the toughest stances against Russia in Europe because of its war in Ukraine.





It has severely restricted the entry of Russian nations into Poland, and a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes at this year's European Games in Kraków-Małopolska has already been confirmed, with European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Spyros Capralos describing their presence as "impossible" given the circumstances.

This remains the case even as the EOC has backed the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) controversial move to explore a pathway for the return of athletes from both countries.

The IOC continues to recommend the non-participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in competitions, but has said it "has taken note of the FIE decision".

Russian Fencing Federation President Ilgar Mammadov admitted yesterday he expected other countries would follow Tauberbischofsheim in being unable to host FIE World Cups.