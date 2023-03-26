The impact on business in the UK by last year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham was celebrated by the Commonwealth Secretariat ©Commonwealth Secretariat

The Commonwealth Secretariat's International Trade Policy team has celebrated the economic success of Birmingham 2022 with the hosting of an event to reflect on the Games' legacy.

The most recent edition of the Commonwealth Games was the biggest sporting event in Britain since London 2012 and attracted more than five million people to the city.

The meeting, held in partnership with The UK Department for Business and Trade, aimed to highlight how businesses can continue to build on the impact of the Games and the trade and investment opportunities available.

"Sport makes an enormous contribution to strengthening the economic, social and cultural bonds of the Commonwealth," said Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland.

"Through sport, we can boost trade and investment, and advance progress on broader Commonwealth priorities, including peace and security, prosperity, and sustainable development.

"We should remind ourselves how unique it is that every four years, our extended global family is able to come together in a world-class sporting competition, and in doing so we are able to reinforce the values which bind us and enhance the practical advances which Commonwealth membership offers."

The Business and Tourism programme was launched as part of Birmingham 2022 and sought to create opportunities to connect with Commonwealth nations and territories.

Birmingham 2022 is being hailed as having helped establish trading relations between the UK and other Commonwealth countries ©Getty Images
A key aim was also to establish trading relationships between Britain and other member countries.

"The Games will live on for years in the minds of the people of Birmingham, the people of Britain and people right across the Commonwealth, and certainly in my own memory," said Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston, who was the UK's Sports Minister during the time of the Games.

"It was the largest Commonwealth Games in history with more than 6,000 competitors.

"The Games weren't just great, they were also green, the first carbon-neutral games.

"Together we achieved something very special, something that will leave a lasting legacy.

"The Games will leave behind a rich legacy of economic success too, they have boosted the West Midlands economy by more than £400 million ($489 million/€450 million), creating 9,000 new jobs at a time of great economic pressure for British families."