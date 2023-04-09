Japan's Olympic figure skating silver medallist Mao Asada has announced plans to open an ice rink centre named after her in Tachikawa, a city located in the Tokyo Metropolis.

The 32-year-old won her medal at Vancouver 2010 in the singles event.

Asada will be teaming up with Tachihi Holdings, a real estate firm, to launch the "Mao" rink.

"This will be my big challenge for the second stage of my life," the three-time world champion, who retired in 2017, told Japanese newspaper The Mainichi.

"We'll work hard to make it the world's top skating rink."

Three-time world champion Mao Asada will be working with Tachihi Holdings on the new ice rink ©Getty Images

The idea first came up when Asada spoke to Tachihi Holdings President Masamichi Murayama in March 2021.

The main rink will have 1,000 seats following international standard, allowing for competitions and shows to be held there.

It will also have a sub rink.

Asada is also aiming to open a skating school for people to try the sport and an academy where skaters can train.

"It'll be good if we could train skaters who will represent Japan and take off into the wider world," Asada, who is now a television commentator and skates in ice shows, added.

The centre will also have an exhibit which will showcase her medals and costumes across the years, along with a gift shop.

Asada aims to motivate the skaters by using gold, silver and bronze colours to inspire them to want to win medals.