French NOC to hold election to Board of Directors at AGM next month

The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) has announced that its Annual General Meeting will be staged on May 25.

An election is due to be held at the Maison du Sport Français in Paris with the CNOSF hoping to elect an administrator to the Board of Directors.

The CNOSF is calling on France’s Olympic sports federations to put forward candidates for the role before April 25.

The list of candidates for election to the Board of Directors are due to be submitted to the CNOSF Ethics Committee before being validated by the Executive Board.

All members of the General Assembly are set to take part in the vote with the winning candidate securing a term due to run until 2025.

The election comes at a critical time for the CNOSF with a little more than a year before Paris is due to stage the Olympics and Paralympics.

A new Board of Directors was elected on four-year terms in June 2021 following the election of Brigitte Henriques as President.

Henriques became the first woman to secure the top job in the organisation’s history after seeing off the challenge of Thierry Rey, Emmanuelle Bonnet-Oulaldj and Patrice Martin.

Brigitte Henriques, centre, returned to work last December after taking a period of sick leave following a long-running dispute with former secretary general Didier Séminet ©Getty Images

The CNOSF was plunged into a governance crisis last year following a long-running dispute between Henriques and Didier Séminet.

Séminet was axed as secretary general following a secret ballot at an extraordinary meeting of the CNOSF Board of Directors in September last year before Henriques filed a complaint for "psychological violence" against the French official.

Henriques was then accused of "slanderous denunciation" and "breach of trust" by Séminet.

He also issued a complaint to the Paris Public Prosecutor after claiming that he had been "publicly denigrated" and "defamed" by the President.

The bitter feud led the country’s Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra to call for calm as Henriques decided to take sick leave.

A group of four officials led the CNOSF in Henriques' absence before she returned to work last December.

The prosecutors office in Paris has now also decided to open investigations into the cross-allegations made by both parties.

Last week, Henriques asked the International Olympic Committee to conduct an internal audit of the CNOSF in a bid to "put an end to all this".

Henriques claimed that there had been an "insistent campaign of destabilisation" which had begun when she succeeded Denis Masseglia as President.