Ghana Handball Association (GHA) President Nii Lante Bannerman says the organisation is committed to the promotion and development of the sport in the country prior to its hosting of the African Games next year.

He claimed that the body would continue to arrange developmental programmes and events, shown by the decision to host youth competitions.

Ghanaian capital city Accra is set to host the continental event, which features handball, from March 8 to 24 next year.

"We hope that the competition would provide an opportunity for the participants to showcase their skills, learn from each other and form new friendships," said Lante Bannerman at the Opening Ceremony of the International Handball Federation (IHF) Africa Zone Three Trophy Tournament for under-17 and under-19 women, as reported by NewsGhana.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the IHF and the Confederation of Africa Handball for their confidence in us and for making this tournament possible."

Handball is set to be contested at the Borteyman Sports Complex at next year's African Games ©Accra 2023

Seydou Diouf, President of the Senegal Handball Federation, praised Ghana for hosting the tournament.

"We want to thank Ghana very much for hosting this important tournament, the promotion of handball in Africa is great and Ghana is making efforts for the promotion and growth of it," Diouf said.

Both of the host nation's teams were victorious on the opening day of the event at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The under-17 side defeated Benin 36-22 while the under-19 team thrashed Liberia 72-5.

"I am so glad that Ghana has taken the responsibility to organise competition mainly for girls this really shows that there is gender balance," said IHF representative at the tournament Inoka Makova.

"I believe with this experience you ladies would be able to prove it, not only on the field but also outside the field."