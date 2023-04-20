Christchurch Mayor wants city to be "hub" for 2034 Commonwealth Games

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger has pitched his city to be at the heart of New Zealand’s bid for the 2034 Commonwealth Games.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) revealed yesterday its intention to stage the Games in 11 years’ time after receiving the support of the country’s Government.

NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol insisted that the proposal would not be about a "nation but a city" as she aims to engage young and diverse communities in sport across the country.

Auckland has previously staged the Commonwealth Games in 1950 and 1990, while Christchurch played host in 1974.

Speaking to the New Zealand Herald, Mauger claimed Christchurch could become the "hub" for the Games and stage the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"I think it’s absolutely fantastic," said Mauger, who was elected as Mayor of Christchurch last October.

"I’m pleased to see the [New Zealand] Olympic Committee has embraced my dream - being the leader that I am.

The Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch is being mooted as a possible venue for the 2034 Commonwealth Games should New Zealand secure the hosting rights ©Christchurch City Council

"[Christchurch NZ chief executive Ali Adams] is well on top of it, we get along really well and she sees my enthusiasm.

"I sold her the dream."

More than 1,200 athletes from 38 nations competed in Christchurch when it last staged the Commonwealth Games in 1974.

The 25,000-capacity Queen Elizabeth II Park was built for the Games as it hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as the athletics, diving and swimming events but was demolished in the wake of the major earthquake that struck Christchurch in 2011.

Work is underway to build the NZD683 million (£339 million/$422 million/€384 million) Te Kaha Stadium in Christchurch.

The project is due to be completed in April 2026.

Once built, the stadium is expected to offer a capacity of up to 37,000 spectators and feature a roof and a retractable pitch in a bid to attract major concerts and sporting events.

The Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub is another venue that could stage events during the Games ©Getty Images

Another venue that could form part of the 2034 bid is the Ngā Puna Wai Sports Hub which features an athletics track, a hockey pitch, a rugby league field and tennis courts.

Mauger, who grew up near the Queen Elizabeth II Park said the 1974 Commonwealth Games "brought the city together".

"I’d like to see us become the hub of New Zealand for the Games," added Mauger.

"We don’t need to build a velodrome, there’s two of those in the country already.

"We don’t need a rowing lake, one day we maybe hope to, but rather than spend lots of money on things we haven’t got, it’s better to spend less money on the things we have got.

"The benefit we get out of showcasing New Zealand through the Games is fantastic.

"Normally we did it ourselves it would be a hell of a cost so we’d want to spread it around."