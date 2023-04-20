French Sports Minister to speak at PACE hearing on Russian participation at Paris 2024

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is set to host a public hearing on whether to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to take part in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games on April 25.

The event is due to take place at the Palais de l'Europe in Strasbourg during the Assembly's week-long plenary session.

"[It] will bring together a number of ministers, top officials from international sporting bodies, athletes, human rights experts and parliamentarians, representing all sides of the debate, and will give PACE members an opportunity to discuss with them the issues at stake," read a PACE statement.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra is due to speak at the hearing following an opening address from PACE President Tiny Kox.

Also on the programme is British Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lucy Frazer and Ukrainian Deputy Sports Minister Andriy Chesnokov.

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations President Francesco Ricci Bitti and United Nations Special Rapporteur in the field of Cultural Rights Alexandra Xanthaki are also set to give talks.

The Palais de l'Europe is due to host the public hearing on April 25 during the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's week-long plenary session ©Getty Images

Xanthaki was involved in the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) consultation calls which led to the latest recommendations released last month.

The global governing body stated that International Federations should reinstate individual Russian and Belarusian athletes to competitions so long as they do not support the war and are not contracted to the armed forces.

A ban was recommended however for teams, although the IOC was adamant that Paris 2024 had not been considered when issuing the statement.

At the hearing, the IOC is set to be represented by chair of the United World Wrestling Athletes' Commission Arsen Julfalakyan who is an Olympic silver medallist and world and European champion in Greco-Roman Wrestling.

He is due to be joined by Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa Athletes' Commission chair and former Olympian in sport shooting Gaby Ahrens.