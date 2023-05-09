Srikanth Kidambi booked his place for Hangzhou 2022 after prevailing in the Hyderabad selection event ©Getty Images

Former world number one Srikanth Kidambi is set to lead India's badminton team at the postponed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games with the likes of Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen and Ashmita Chaliha also confirming their places.

A four-day selection event concluded at the Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence in Hyderabad to decide India's 19-member squad.

The line-up consists of 10 men's players and nine female shuttlers.

Srikanth, who won silver at the 2021 World Championships, and HS Prannoy are set to compete in the men's singles competition in addition to the team event alongside Sen and national champion Mithun Manjunath.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will compete together in the doubles event while Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun are also set to line-up alongside each other.

PV Sindhu will be looking to better her individual silver medal from the last edition of the Asian Games in Indonesia in 2018 ©Getty Images
Double Olympic medallist and 2019 world champion PV Sindhu highlights the women's players.

She is due to compete in the singles tournament along with Chalila, who won the selection event, Anupama Upadhyaya and Malvika Bansod were also chosen. 

Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly make up one of the women's doubles sides while Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto take the second slot.

India are the ninth best badminton nation in the history of the Asian Games, although the country is still yet to win a gold medal in the sport with a current tally of one silver and nine bronzes.

Badminton is set to take place from September 28 to October 7 in this year's Games after it was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in China.