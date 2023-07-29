The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chengdu Sports University (CDSU) at its Executive Board meeting in the Chinese city to build the International University Sports Culture Exchange Centre.

Members of the Executive Committee met in Chengdu before the FISU World University Games, which began yesterday after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement with the CDSU is set to lead to the creation of the International University Sports Culture Exchange Centre, a facility capable of hosting sports medicine education, academic and scientific research and promoting the FISU Education and Healthy Campus programme.

The CDSU already had significant involvement in Chengdu's staging of the FISU Games, as it is the venue for the FISU World Conference which began today.

The Executive Committee meeting also featured reports from future FISU Games Organising Committees, including the Summer editions in Rhine-Ruhr in 2025 and Chungcheong in 2027 and the 2025 Winter edition in Turin.

Turin 2025 is the next edition of the FISU Games, scheduled for January 13 to 23, and general director Francis Cirianni hopes Chengdu 2021 provides a learning opportunity for organisers.

"We have a strong delegation here in China to update FISU, exchange valuable information with our colleagues of Rhine-Ruhr 2025 and gain knowledge by experiencing the Chengdu Games," he said.

A final report was delivered by organisers of the Lake Placid 2023 Winter edition of the FISU Games.

The Executive Committee meeting also remembered Belgian official Roch Campana, FISU's secretary general from 1979 to 2007 who died at the age of 79 last month.

The FISU Games in Chengdu is due to run until August 8, featuring approximately 6,500 athletes from 113 countries.