Fox appointed as director of communications in changes at World Athletics

World Athletics has appointed Jamie Fox as its director of communications effective from the last quarter of this year, as part of a series of changes.

Jackie Brock-Doyle is due to become director of special projects when Fox joins, while head of communications Nicole Jeffery is set to depart World Athletics and return to Australia in October.

Jeffery's departure is set to lead to Maggie Durand being promoted from senior manager for media relations to head of communications.

World Athletics is seeking a manager for media relations and manager for public relations to add to its team.

Fox's appointment came following a recruitment process which the governing body said featured 140 candidates from 19 countries.

He has experience leading communications campaigns for British Athletics at the Rio 2016 Olympic and World and European Championships events from 2015 to 2017.

Fox has also held senior roles with English Premier League football club West Ham United, the International Cricket Council, London-based rugby union club Harlequins and the Red Bull Racing Formula One team.

Other positions he has occupied include a consultancy role for Athletics Australia at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha, an athlete mentor for the Women's Sports Trust and an accredited UK Anti-Doping advisor.

World Athletics chief executive Jon Ridgeon said his variety of experience made him the standout choice.

"Jamie has a strong track record in developing communications, marketing and digital strategies for national sports teams, event Organising Committees, sports' governing bodies and International sports Federations," Ridgeon commented.

"He has worked in a number of different countries and across a range of sport, including athletics.

"As we continue to grow athletics, Jamie’s creativity, knowledge and passion for driving fan engagement will be of enormous value."

He also commended Jeffery for her "enormous contribution to World Athletics over the past five years", including an overhaul of editorial content.

Fox, who is set to be based in Monaco where World Athletics is headquartered, hopes to help the organisation continue to grow its media output.

"World Athletics has undergone huge transformation over the past eight years with a strong reform and growth agenda," he said.

"As a keen follower of the sport and one of the 10 million social media fans, I have followed the increasing profile of the athletes across the world and look forward to working with the media, the athletes and their coaches and agents, the member federations and the fans to raise the profile of the talented athletes in this sport and connect athletics to the health and well-being agenda of Governments across the globe."