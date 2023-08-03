Olympic champion Rapinoe alleged to have "poisoned" US team at Women's World Cup in anthem row

Megan Rapinoe has been accused of leading a "shameful" snub of the American national anthem at the FIFA Women's World Cup which is currently being held in Australia and New Zealand.

The majority of the defending champions' line-up has refused to sing the anthem in their group stage matches against Vietnam, The Netherlands, and Portugal.

"Megan Rapinoe, she's the leader of all this," journalist Megyn Kelly said on her eponymous podcast.

"She's not a starter.

"So that's why she's not on camera when they're doing the national anthem, but she's behind a lot of this.

"She's (Rapinoe) poisoned the entire team against the country for which they play.

"I don't know about you, but I'm not rooting for them.

"I'm not with them, I hope they lose.

"It's shameful, these girls are shameful.

"They ought to be ashamed of themselves."

Julie Ertz, centre, was one of three players that sung the Star-Spangled Banner before the US' match against Portugal ©Getty Images

Alex Morgan, Julie Ertz and Lindsey Horan were the only three players who were singing the Star-Spangled Banner before the 0-0 draw against Portugal on Tuesday (August 1).

The muted response also prompted anger among some American fans on social media as they criticised them for showing a lack of respect.

Rapinoe, a two-time World Cup winner and Olympic gold medallist, stated in 2019 that she would "never put my hand over my heart" and "never sing the national anthem again".

The 38-year-old, an outspoken advocate for LGBT+ rights and gender equality, playing in her final World Cup, was among the first high-profile female athletes to take the knee during the anthem from 2016.

She did so to express solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who took the knee before National Football League matches to raise awareness of police brutality and racial injustice.

US Soccer voted in 2020 to overturn a rule which required players to stand during the national anthem after it was put in place in 2017 following the pitch protests.

Megyn Kelly has castigated the United States Women's National Team for snubbing the national anthem ©Getty Images

"They won't put their hands on their hearts," Kelly continued.

"They don't feel prideful when they're out there even though they're representing the United States of America.

"Yes, we've got some flaws.

"Yes, there have been some wars, but we’re so much more good than we are bad.

"I mean, they look like they don't even want to be there.

"It's like some sort of inconvenience to be representing the USA.

"These morons on the women's soccer team continue to embarrass us on the national stage."