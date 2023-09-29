The International Hockey Federation (FIH) have chosen Oman to replace Pakistan as host country for the Men’s Olympic Qualifiers, it has been announced.

The FIH took the decision earlier this month to remove the tournament from Pakistan because of concerns around interference in the operations of the country's hockey federation.

Oman had previously expressed an interest in hosting the event before it was awarded to Pakistan, the FIH revealed.

The tournament is due to be held in Muscat from January 15 to 24 next year.

Oman is set to be the centre of the hockey world in January as the country on southeastern coast of the Arabian Peninsula, spanning the mouth of the Persian Gulf, is also due to host the inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup for men and women between January 24 and 31.

Muscat is also due to host the first FIH Hockey5s World Cup for men and women in January ©AHF

Oman’s men have never qualified for the Olympics, while the women’s team was only formed last year in time to take part in the Hockey 5s World Cup.

"It is a prestigious tournament, and we are happy to host it just ahead of the FIH Hockey5s World Cup," Oman Hockey Association President Marwan Al Juma said.

"Oman will shine brightly on the global hockey stage in January, and I extend my gratitude to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth for their unwavering support."

Valencia in Spain is due to host an Olympic qualifying tournament for men and women between January 15 and 21.

China, meanwhile, is scheduled to stage a women’s qualifying event on the same dates.

Australia's men and women are among the countries who have already qualified for Paris 2024 ©FIH

A total of six women’s and six men’s teams will qualify for Paris 2024 through these FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers, for which the participating teams from Oceania and Europe are already known.

Australia and The Netherlands men and women’s teams have already secured their spots at Paris 2024 by winning the Oceania and EuroHockey Championships, respectively.

France qualifies automatically as hosts.

The Asian Games, currently taking place in Hangzhou, as well as the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago and African Hockey Road to Paris tournament in Pretoria will determine the remaining three women and three men’s teams qualifying directly for next year’s Olympics, as well as the countries playing the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

Hockey is due to take place at Paris 2024 between July 27, the day after the Opening Ceremony, and August 9 at Stade Yves-du-Manoir, a legacy venue of the 1924 Olympics.