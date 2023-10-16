Regula Meier has been re-elected as President of the International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) at the organisation's Plenary Assembly in Paris.

The Swiss official first became President in October last year and completed the mandate of Thomas Kähr who resigned in 2021.

She had previously led the ISMF on an interim basis for almost a year, and has now been elected unopposed for another four-year term.

It comes with ski mountaineering preparing for its Winter Olympic debut at Milan Cortina 2026.

"Thank you very much for the trust, I can promise that I will continue to work for ISMF to elevate the profile of the International Federation, developing our sport in a sustainable and productive way," said Meier.

"I strongly believe that we need to continue investing in the new generations, the youth is the future.

"In the last year, we have intensified the collaboration with the main stakeholders of the winter sports community and we are happy to have a fruitful and comprehensive collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, and the Organising Committee of Milan Cortina.

"We are making huge steps towards the debut of our sport on the Olympic programme, which will be very important for the development of our sport as a whole.

"I can promise that we will continue growing our sport, not only the Olympic disciplines.

The ISMF held its Plenary Assembly in Paris ©ISMF

"We have professionalised our structure, we have worked on internal and external audits, data privacy, the compliance office, health and safety, sustainability, media and marketing.

"We have welcomed new members and increased the number of events.

"The future is ours and working all together we will achieve greater goals."

Spain's Jordi Canals was voted to continue as secretary general, with Pierre-François Dupont re-elected as vice-president of sport and events.

Ramone Cooper of Australia was named vice-president of marketing and communications and Monika Strojny of Poland was re-elected as a Council member as a member association representative.

Armenia, Lithuania, Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Albania were approved as new full members of the ISMF, raising the total number to 47.

Next year's Plenary Assembly was awarded to Baku in Azerbaijan with the 2025 meeting going to Cancun in Mexico.