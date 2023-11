The European Olympic Committees have confirmed the candidates for the EOC Athletes' Commission who will be elected on November 7 in the Italian capital of Rome. Thirteen athletes from across Europe have stepped forward to be a part of the Athletes' Commission, and four of them will be voted on by representatives of athletes from European National Olympic Committees attending the EOC Athletes' Forum in Italy.

Three summer athletes and one winter athlete will be elected, and the newly formed commission will also vote for a new president in Rome, concluding Gerd Kanter's six-year tenure. The mission of the Athletes' Commission is to bring the voice of European athletes to the EOC, ensuring their concerns are heard and represented.

EOC President Spyros Capralos praised the diversity of athlete candidates for the elections and emphasized the importance of the commission. President Capralos said, "The commission's goal is to represent all athletes. That's why it's crucial to see such a wide selection of candidates. We have 13 athletes from 13 National Athletes' Commissions and 10 different sports, coming from all over Europe."

"I am confident that the soon-to-be-elected members will ensure that the EOC Athletes' Commission is a diverse selection of individuals, truly representative of our continent."

Candidates

Summer Athletes

Mr. Roberts Akmens (Latvia, canoeing)

Mr. Gogita Araknia (Georgia, karate)

Mrs. Zorana Arunovic (Serbia, shooting)

Mrs. Agnieszka Kobus-Zawojska (Poland, rowing)

Mrs. Anastasiia Kozhenkova (Ukraine, rowing)

Mr. Daniele Lupo (Italy, beach volleyball)

Mrs. Alexandra Miskovska (Slovakia, archery)

Mr. Rustam Orujov (Azerbaijan, judo)

Mr. Ronald Rauhe (Germany, canoeing)

Mr. Emanuel Silva (Portugal, canoeing)

Mr. Denes Varga (Hungary, water polo)

Winter Athletes

Mrs. Johanna Taliharm (Estonia, biathlon)

Mr. Alexander Payer (Austria, snowboarding)