Today marks the start of matchday 4 in the Champions League where several teams can secure their place in the round of 16.

At 6:45 PM, the fourth matchday of the Champions League kicks off with two games: Borussia Dortmund vs. Newcastle and Shakhtar vs. Barcelona. These matches open the day, especially the latter, to be played in Hamburg due to the war, with Barcelona looking to secure passage to the knockout stage with a win. If successful, it will end a dry spell in recent seasons where the Blaugrana failed to progress beyond the group stage.

Dortmund had a tough outing in the direct match for the German league against Bayern Munich and seeks redemption in the Champions League. On the contrary, the English side manages their league and maintains a high level in the Champions League. Both teams hold four points, and the victor could make significant headway in their progression to the next round.

The rest of today's matches all take place at 9:00 PM. One of them is Lazio vs. Feyenoord. The Italians, if they lose, could bid farewell to their chances of advancing in the competition, while the Dutch continue cruising, displaying consistent performance with a true threat in their goal scorer, Giménez.

Another match features Manchester City, the current titleholders, led by the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, playing effective football. They face Young Boys. The English team can finalize a deserved qualification due to their gameplay and results.

Atletico Madrid hosts the Scottish Celtic in a match they need to win to strengthen their position in a competition that has eluded them in recent campaigns. They can't afford to lose if they want to progress. Simeone’s side may field an attack-heavy team with Griezmann potentially partnering with Morata, one of the championship's and Europe's top scorers. The Argentine coach might betray his conservative or defensive tactics for the game against the Scots.

Milan is yet to get off the mark in the Champions League, failing to score a goal, and faces a PSG that is a tough companion on the road to improve in those aspects, needing a win to move forward and for their coach, Luis Enrique, to regain lost credibility with the team’s wavering performance.

Porto depends on itself, which is crucial in football and any sport. The Portuguese team has achieved significant results in the Champions League and if they win today in Antwerp, they'll secure a spot in the round of 16.

Today's fixtures also include a clash between Red Star and Leipzig. The German team has the advantage, and if they surpass today's game against a home-bound opponent that can be quite uncomfortable, it will strengthen their position.

For tomorrow, the matchday comprises the following fixtures: Real Sociedad vs. Benfica; Napoli vs. Union Berlin (6:45 PM) Copenhagen vs. Manchester United (9:00 PM) Salzburg vs. Inter Milan (9:00 PM) Bayern Munich vs. Galatasaray (9:00 PM) Arsenal vs. Sevilla (9:00 PM) PSV vs. Lens (9:00 PM) Real Madrid vs. S. Braga (9:00 PM)