Iga Swiatek needed just 59 minutes to defeat American Jessia Pegula in the WTA Cancun final, delivering a swift 6-1, 6-0 victory. The Polish player's remarkable solidity was pivotal, and her ironclad performance successfully reclaimed the world number one title. The final match was held at Cancun's Paradisus Stadium, where Swiatek was relentless, leaving Pegula no room to recover at any point.

Swiatek dominated in serving, executed deep gameplay, and effortlessly countered the American's strokes. Pegula was constantly on the defensive. Swiatek swiftly broke her opponent's service to lead 3-1 and maintained a remarkably high level, securing the first set 6-1 within 26 minutes. Pegula succumbed. Swiatek was so superior that Pegula made uncharacteristic unforced errors. The Polish player's first serve percentage neared perfection, while her opponent barely managed to hit half. The match was decided.

Seeing the match was almost out of reach, Pegula took risks in the second set with nothing to lose. Yet again, Swiatek triumphed in all aspects of the game. Despite Swiatek's decreased effectiveness in the second set, Pegula's faltered further. Swiatek maintained her dominance from behind and approached the net whenever necessary, culminating in an insurmountable 5-0 lead. Pegula never gave up, but she appeared powerless against the onslaught of the world number 1's strikes.

Swiatek claimed the tournament and secured the Billie Jean King Trophy, celebrating the WTA's fifty years of history. This marked the ninth time Swiatek and Pegula have faced each other, with six victories for the Polish player and three for her rival.

In the doubles final, Germany's Laura Siegemund and Russia's Vera Zvonareva were crowned champions, defeating American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez (6-4, 6-4) in 1 hour and 38 minutes.