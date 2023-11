As part of the Olympic Culture and Education Programme (OCEP) project of the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC), a group of teachers and students from Baku Secondary School No. 36 visited Kazakhstan.

During their visit to the International Intellectual School named after Nursultan Nazarbayev, the students saw the entire Foreign Language and Culture Department, the gymnasium, and the green garden created by the children in the courtyard.

They also saw solar energy panels, the physics, chemistry and mathematics departments, and the robotics and computer science room.

Students and teachers taking part in this interesting activity, at the airport. AZMOC

The students were also interested in the photo and video preparation rooms and other areas designed to make the most of their free time. There was also an exhibition of ancient artefacts around the school and a display of handicrafts found around the Caspian Sea.

The honor board of the most talented graduates of the school and the board of ongoing projects with foreign countries also attracted special attention.

The students then visited the Azerbaijani Consulate in Aktau together with the representative of the International Intellectual School. Consul Elchin Mammadov congratulated the students on the occasion of 17 November - National Revival Day.

It was a very enriching experience for the Azerbaijani students. AZMOC

The OCEP students met Adilbek Niyazimbetov, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Summer Olympic silver medallist, Asian champion and world boxing medallist. During the meeting, Adilbek Niyazimbetov answered the students' questions.

During the visit, the work done by the students was discussed. At the end, the Olympic medallist was presented with gifts and a commemorative photo was taken.