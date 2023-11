As has been the tradition for the past four years, Team Belgium is holding its traditional Autumn Olympic Training Camp. It's 17 days of intensive training at the Gloria Sports Arena in Belek, Turkey, this time with an eye on Paris 2024.

From 11 to 28 November, Team Belgium is based at the Gloria Sports Arena in Belek, on the Turkish Mediterranean coast. The delegation consists of a total of 76 athletes under the guidance of Olav Spahl, Elite Sports Director and Chief of Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The program in Belek includes training, relaxation, exchange of experiences and knowledge, and the strengthening of bonds among team members.

Team Belgium comprises a total of 154 individuals, including general support staff, the medical team, Team Belgium experts such as ten physiotherapists, five doctors, four psychologists, and a nutritionist. Also, high-ranking officials such as the Minister-President of the Walloon-Brussels Federation, Pierre-Yves Jeholet, and the Flemish Minister of Sports, Ben Weyts, were part of the journey.

A total of fourteen Olympic sports are represented: athletics, badminton, boxing, breakdance, gymnastics, weightlifting, women's hockey, judo, kayaking, swimming, modern pentathlon, triathlon, mountain biking, and sailing.

A meeting of Team Belgium at the facilities in Belek, Turkey. TEAM BELGIUM

On the shores of Belek, it's not all about training: the 76 present athletes have the opportunity to get to know each other and familiarize themselves with the specifics of each sports discipline practiced within the group. They come together and share a wide range of skills, knowledge, and expertise with coaches of various Olympic experiences, from debutants to those who have stood on Olympic podiums. The idea is for them to train in optimal conditions, get to know their teammates, and form a cohesive team for Paris 2024.

The goal for the XXXII Games of the new era is to significantly increase the number of medals and Top 8 finishes at the Olympics achieved in Tokyo 2020 (seven medals and 26 diplomas). So far, a total of 40 athletes in eight different sports (athletics, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, kayaking, equestrian, swimming, and sailing) are secured for the Olympic event in the French capital. The qualification period is ongoing until June 30 of next year, when the exact number of athletes representing Belgium will be confirmed.

Likewise, according to Olav Spahl: "At this point, we are considering a delegation of 160 athletes across 32 sports, including men's hockey, women's hockey, and women's basketball. We estimate that the number of athletes will be roughly equivalent to the Tokyo 2021 Games, where 121 Belgian athletes participated.