HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud was elected President of the International Esports Federation (IESF) at the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held today in Busan, South Korea. He secured the presidency with 71 votes in favour and will serve until 2025.

HRH Prince Faisal, who was appointed Acting President of the IESF on 3 October 2023 following the resignation of former President Vlad Marinescu, has been instrumental in promoting e-sports in Saudi Arabia. His leadership aims to further the IESF's mission to promote sustainable and responsible gaming globally.

HRH Prince Faisal expressed his gratitude. "I am honoured to lead the International Esports Federation into an era of collaboration, innovation and global recognition. Esports has a remarkable ability to unite people around the world through a shared passion for gaming. Together, we'll uphold the values of integrity, inclusivity, and fair play to ensure that esports thrives as a dynamic and respected global competition. I'm looking forward to working together to build a vibrant and sustainable future for our industry.

IESF Secretary General Boban Totovski added: "We are incredibly excited about this new phase for the IESF. With the upcoming World Esports Championships to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2024, HRH Prince Faisal's dedication to Esports positions him as the ideal leader. His commitment is unparalleled and we look forward to achieving complete unity in the Esports ecosystem.

To cap off a dynamic year, the IESF will host the World Esports Summit in Busan, South Korea on 28-29 November. HRH Prince Faisal will take part in a panel discussion and provide an insight into the organisation of the world's leading esports events. The Summit is open to the public and those interested can reserve a seat on the official WE Summit page.



About the IEF

Founded in 2008 by nine member nations, the International Esports Federation promotes unity and guides the global esports community towards a common goal. Currently comprising 140 member federations across six continents, the IESF aims to create a cohesive ecosystem for sustainable and responsible gaming worldwide. The IESF WE Championships is the largest multi-sport event in esports.