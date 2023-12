The announcement was made last Monday and follows the death of American player Adam Johnson, who played for the Nottingham Panthers in the British Elite Ice Hockey League.

Johnson, 29, passed away on October 28 after being struck in the neck by an opponent's skate during a match in Sheffield. While the risk is inherent in a sport like ice hockey, this incident prompted the governing bodies to enforce a stringent measure with the intention of ensuring player safety.

Neck guards are not yet mandatory in professional leagues, including the NHL, but the IIHF will soon set a date for the regulation to become unequivocal to avoid delays in acquiring the necessary equipment, as announced by AFP.

An IIHF statement read: "The IIHF council, following the recommendation of its medical committee, has decided to make the use of a neck laceration protector, specifically designed for this purpose, mandatory at all levels of IIHF competitions."

"The exact date this mandate will go into effect for the senior categories will be determined by the supply situation. The IIHF remains in close contact with its suppliers to ensure they are able to respond to the current high demand," continued the statement.

Following Johnson's death, a person was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and has since been released on bail while investigations continue.

