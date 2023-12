Twin sisters fight each other in the final, Spain and Türkiye won 5 gold medals in European Under 21 Championships

The European Taekwondo Under-21 Championships 2023 took place in Bucharest, Romania from December 7 to 10.

The athletes were competing in 16 weight categories (8 men and 8 women). 14 of 16 gold medals went to Spain, Türkiye and Croatia. Sofia Garcia Marquina from Spain won the competition in the women's 46 kg weight category, her compatriot Lena Moreno Reyes was the best in the women's 67 kg weight category. Spain took three more gold medals in the men's light and middleweight categories. Ivan Escolar Parra (54 kg), Jesus Fraile (58 kg) and Iker Abad Exposito (63 kg) defeated all their rivals and became a European champion.

Türkiye won three gold medals in the women's competition. Elif Ilgin Oztabak (49 kg), Aleyna Senyurt (57 kg) and Sude Yaren Uzuncavdar (73 kg) were crowned a European champion, and their teammates Berkay Erer (68 kg) and Yigithan Kilic (74) won the competition in men’s tournament.

In the women's 63 kg category Turkish athletes won three medals, but the gold one went to Mia Tukic from Croatia. Her compatriot Magdalena Matic won the competition in the women's +73 kg weight category. Matej Nikolic (80 kg) and Josip Bilic (87 kg) won gold medals in the men's tournament.

The other two gold medals of the championship went to Hungary and Greece. It was a battle of twin sisters in the final bout of the women's 62 kg weight category. 17 year-old Viviana Marton defeated her sister Luana in the final and took the gold medal. Sotirios Michopoulos took the gold medal in the men's +87 kg category.

Women -46kg:

1. GARCIA MARQUINA Sofia (Spain)

2. MAKAS Dzejla (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

3. HASANZADE Zemfira (Azerbaijan)

3. GURBUZ Hayrunnisa (Türkiye)

Women -49kg:

1. OZTABAK Elif ilgin (Türkiye)

2. BODEN Indra (Sweden)

3. MATONTI Ilenia elisabetta (Italy)

3. ROMERO Noa (Spain)

Women -53kg:

1. TUKIC Mia (Croatia)

2. DILER Ruya (Türkiye)

3. CELIK Senanur (Türkiye)

3. TASKIN Zeynep (Türkiye)

Women -57kg:

1. SENYURT Aleyna (Türkiye)

2. VUKIC Margarita (Croatia)

3. VAN WIJNGAARDEN Jada (Spain)

3. VOLDERS Caroline (Belgium)

Women -62kg:

1. MARTON Viviana (Hungary)

2. MARTON Luana (Hungary)

3. RELJIKJ Miljana (North Macedonia)

3. MONTEMUINO Irene (Spain)

Women -67kg:

1. MORENO REYES Lena (Spain)

2. MINK Amy (Netherlands)

3. MAGGIORE Giulia (Italy)

3. NOWAK Julia (Poland)

Women -73kg:

1. UZUNCAVDAR Sude Yaren (Türkiye)

2. MASTELIC Mila (Croatia)

3. BERISAJ Andela (Montenegro)

3. GENCER Sila nur (Türkiye)

Women +73kg:

1. MATIC Magdalena (Croatia)

2. ZELJKO Darija (Croatia)

3. KUTS Mariia (Ukraine)

3. HUSOVIC Esmeralda (Germany)

Men -54kg:

1. ESCOLAR PARRA Ivan (Spain)

2. ADEMI Bleron (Kosovo)

3. YELALDI Kaan (Türkiye)

3. DIMITROPOULOS Konstantinos (Greece)

Men -58kg:

1. FRAILE Jesus (Spain)

2. DEL VECCHIO Teodoro (Italy)

3. KORNEEV Lev (Serbia)

3. MIRZOIEV Samir (Ukraine)

Men -63kg:

1. ABAD EXPOSITO Iker (Spain)

2. BYSTROV Volodymyr (Ukraine)

3. BISCOSI Daniele (Italy)

3. MIRZOIEV Simur (Ukraine)

Men -68kg:

1. ERER Berkay (Türkiye)

2. RASKOVIC Luka (Slovenia)

3. STAMENOV Stefan (Bulgaria)

3. SALANOVA LISTE Adrian (Spain)

Men -74kg:

1. KILIC Yigithan (Türkiye)

2. MILAN CANOVAS Juan antonio (Spain)

3. KOVAC Ante (Croatia)

3. CHUMACHENKO Andrii (Ukraine)

Men -80kg:

1. NIKOLIC Matej (Croatia)

2. KRPAN Vito (Croatia)

3. KOVACIC Oscar (Croatia)

3. MENDY Mohamed (France)

Men -87kg:

1. BILIC Josip (Croatia)

2. HARBAR Artem (Ukraine)

3. FARMAKAS Erik (Sweden)

3. SIMSEK Rahmet baran (Türkiye)

Men +87kg:

1. MICHOPOULOS Sotirios (Greece)

2. MARINESCU Dragos (Moldova)

3. DIMITRAKOPOULOS Filippos (Greece)

3. ANDREOU Petros (Cyprus)