A century later, the legendary Yves-du-Manoir Stadium is set to host the Paris Games once again

The French capital will welcome its third Olympic Games next summer and take pride in showcasing the legendary Yves-du-Manoir Stadium as the host, the same venue used a century ago in the 1924 Paris Games.

The Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, situated in the town of Colombes, northwest of the city center of Paris, will once again be the venue for the Olympic Games, proving that 100 years mean nothing in history.





The stadium was the primary setting for the 8th Olympic Games in Paris in 1924. In that year, it hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, athletics, and other significant sports, including football, where Uruguay secured the world championship by defeating Switzerland 3-0. At that time, there was no separate World Cup, making it the most crucial tournament in the sport, which is now the most popular worldwide.

Georges Siffresi (C), president of the Haut-de-Seine district Council receives from Lionel Christolomme (R), chairman of the Leon Grosse board, the keys of the renovated and modernised Yves-du-Manoir stadium. Getty Images





In these 33rd Olympics Games of the modern era starting in July 2024, it will be the sole venue to repeat as the host in the ultimate global sporting event. The stadium, which was also used for the 1938 FIFA World Cup, will serve as the venue for field hockey events following a total renovation.





The stadium underwent special renovations and will have a capacity for 15,000 people (according to the organization) in the 1924 Paris Games. It is located in Colombes, northwest of Paris, just 9 km from the Olympic Village. Over the last century, it has hosted approximately 250 national and international competitions, spanning from athletics to rugby, football, and even boxing, including the 1972 World Championship, in front of 40,000 spectators.

Yves-du-Manoir stadium one of the venue for Olympic Games 2024, after being modernised. Getty Images





It was also the venue for the final of the 1938 FIFA World Cup, where Italy defeated Hungary 4-2, and its capacity expanded to 60,000 after the end of World War II.





After being in decline for 50 years, it has been revitalized in the last two years. With a cost exceeding €100 million, this historic stadium will host the top 24 world field hockey teams, including both genders, from 27 July to 9 August, 2024.