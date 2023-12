Russian athletes remain banned from competing in athletics at next year's Paris Olympics, but Sebastian Coe acknowledged on Monday that "the world can change" and said the situation was being monitored.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said earlier this month that athletes from Russia and its ally Belarus would be able to compete in Paris as neutrals, outside of team events and as long as they did not actively support the conflict with Ukraine.

The move saw the IOC reverse its original position of banning Russia from competing in 2022, after Russia began its conflict with Ukraine in February 2022.

But athletics president Coe said after the IOC's move that his sport would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete in Paris. And in a conference call with agencies including AFP, he said that position had not changed.

Sebastian Coe, President of World Athletics. GETTY IMAGES

"There is no change," said the British double Olympic champion. The most important thing is that everyone is starting to realise that the autonomy and independence of international federations to make these judgments is really important," the Briton said.

"We have made a judgement that we believe is in the best interests of our sport." However, Coe added that "the world changes every five minutes, the situation could change".

"We have a working group that is monitoring the situation within the sport and they will advise and guide the council as to what circumstances need to be in place for a suspension to be lifted," he added.