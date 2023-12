The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed the appeals and upheld FIFA's decisions, while also increasing the compensation that Jaka Čuber Potočnik must pay for leaving NK Olimpija Ljubljana without justified cause. This reaffirms the principle that contracts cannot be unilaterally terminated without just cause or appropriate compensation.

The CAS ruling holds significance for club interests, specifically in the case of NK Olimpija Ljubljana and the player Jaka Čuber Potočnik. The decision sets a precedent for the appellate arbitral tribunal commonly used to resolve sports-related disputes, including contractual matters and the limits on professional footballers.

The FIFA Football Tribunal's Dispute Resolution Chamber had issued a condemning verdict on February 1, 2023, which was appealed to CAS. CAS, acting as an appellate body by voluntary submission of the parties involved, rejected the appeals from FC Köln and the player, maintaining the earlier decision. Additionally, CAS partially accepted Olimpija's appeal for increased compensation, raising it from €51,750 to €60,000 (a middle ground between the club's request and FIFA's initial ruling).

By confirming the contested decision and the increased compensation for breach of contract, CAS determined that the player committed a serious breach (unilateral termination of the contract without justified cause) against his former club, Olimpija, deserving a penalty. The imposed penalty includes a four-month period of ineligibility and the payment of compensation to Olimpija, for which FC Köln is also jointly responsible. Furthermore, FC Köln is prohibited from registering new players, both domestically and internationally, for the next two complete and consecutive registration periods.

CAS cited the lack of due diligence by FC Köln in its contacts with the player's agent and emphasized that the club willingly assumed the risk of facing charges of inducing a crime, inducing breach of contract, and the resulting sporting sanctions. The ruling also highlighted CAS's stance that such situations should be avoided as they undermine the principle of contractual stability, in strict accordance with Article 17, paragraph 4, of FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

While acknowledging the freedom to work voluntarily, even for professional footballers, CAS emphasized the crucial principle of intelligibility. It stated that good practices and good faith prevent contacting a player under a valid contract to entice them to abandon their job (and contract) for a new one without fair compensation. In any case, the termination should always be accompanied by a just compensation (or what is commonly known as the transfer fee, exceeding the payment for terminating the existing contract to sign a new one with another club). If the agreed-upon compensation for contract termination is not carried out as agreed, CAS serves as the ultimate authority to ensure justice for the affected parties.